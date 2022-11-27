ThetaDrop (TDROP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $50.57 Million

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $50.57 million and approximately $54,431.76 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

