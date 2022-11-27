Threshold Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $179.91 million and $13.90 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,470.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010450 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00040171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006021 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022197 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00239711 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01800801 USD and is up 4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $12,505,409.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

