TraDAO Price Reaches $0.27 (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. One TraDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TraDAO has a total market capitalization of $307.68 million and approximately $21.59 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TraDAO has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TraDAO Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official website is trava.capital.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.27351301 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TraDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TraDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

