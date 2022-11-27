Truist Financial Cuts Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $37.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Maxar Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,917,000 after purchasing an additional 185,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after acquiring an additional 434,992 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 282,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,092,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 165,369 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

