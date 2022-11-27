TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from TWC Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

TWC Enterprises Price Performance

TWC stock opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market cap of C$416.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.90. TWC Enterprises has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$19.86.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

