UFO Gaming Self Reported Market Cap Hits $32.12 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, UFO Gaming has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UFO Gaming has a market cap of $32.12 million and $1.02 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming’s launch date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UFO Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UFO Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

