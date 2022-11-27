uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Raised to $65.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QURE. TheStreet downgraded shares of uniQure from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.71.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in uniQure by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of uniQure by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of uniQure by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 79,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 107.7% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 183,106 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 4.9% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 493,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

