United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $864,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $359.03 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.82.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.