United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
NYSE UAMY opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.70.
About United States Antimony
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.