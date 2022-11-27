United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

