United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $268.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $271.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.56, for a total transaction of $2,148,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,230 shares of company stock worth $18,484,217. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

