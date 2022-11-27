UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s 5th Largest Position

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.4% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $253,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,119,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after purchasing an additional 998,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 714,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,750,351,000 after acquiring an additional 935,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.5 %

UNH stock opened at $537.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $502.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $524.52 and its 200 day moving average is $516.35. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $438.21 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.