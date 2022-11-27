UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $587.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $595.11.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.5 %

UNH stock opened at $537.62 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $438.21 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $524.52 and a 200 day moving average of $516.35.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $376,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.