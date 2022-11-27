Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Set at $25.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on URBN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.08.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

