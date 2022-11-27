USD Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.32 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $44.20 billion and $2.32 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002291 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.42 or 0.07763171 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00493269 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.73 or 0.30002944 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,190,926,609 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
