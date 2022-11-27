USD Coin Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $44.21 billion and approximately $2.28 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.77 or 0.07759595 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00492938 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.17 or 0.29982811 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,207,073,468 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
