USDD (USDD) 1-Day Volume Tops $35.51 Million

USDD (USDD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. One USDD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005992 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a market cap of $718.74 million and $35.51 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDD

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

