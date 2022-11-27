USDD (USDD) Market Capitalization Reaches $718.71 Million

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. One USDD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005987 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a market capitalization of $718.71 million and approximately $34.94 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.74 or 0.07831855 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00492304 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.95 or 0.29944234 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

