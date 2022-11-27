Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Position Increased by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,308 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Usio worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USIO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Usio by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120,821 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Usio by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Usio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

USIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 357,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $736,509.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427,912 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Usio news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 357,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $736,509.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427,912 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,498.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 47,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $102,184.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,937,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,818.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 579,493 shares of company stock worth $1,189,958. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

USIO stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.26.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

