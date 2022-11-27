UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Given a $4.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded UWM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.64.

UWM Price Performance

UWMC stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. UWM has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $392.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

UWM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. UWM’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in UWM by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in UWM by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in UWM by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UWM by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

