Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VALE. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Vale to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after buying an additional 11,140,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in Vale by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vale by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,415 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

