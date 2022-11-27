Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $340.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.99 and its 200-day moving average is $270.83. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $341.22.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total value of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

