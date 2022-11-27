VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,725 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.13% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

