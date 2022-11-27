VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) is RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 2.9% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,350,000 after buying an additional 1,273,734 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 469,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,728,000 after buying an additional 741,640 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,212,000 after buying an additional 422,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after buying an additional 139,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,989,000 after buying an additional 109,197 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SMH stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $318.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.77.

