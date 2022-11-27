Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 8.8% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cadence Bank owned approximately 1.74% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $61,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.46. 15,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,535. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.90 and a 200-day moving average of $136.49.

