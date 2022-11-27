Verasity (VRA) Tops One Day Volume of $4.22 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Verasity has a market cap of $29.70 million and $4.22 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006091 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001298 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.