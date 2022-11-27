Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $41.80 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $41.80 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,540.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00461347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00120829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.29 or 0.00830057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.90 or 0.00682579 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00243625 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,444,975 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

