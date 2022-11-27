Verge (XVG) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. Verge has a market capitalization of $41.36 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,592.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.01 or 0.00458116 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00025333 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00122158 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.11 or 0.00832342 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.14 or 0.00681841 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006043 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00247513 BTC.
Verge Profile
Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,450,263 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Verge
