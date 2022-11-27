Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $39.02 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

