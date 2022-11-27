Videndum’s (VID) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($20.52) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Videndum Price Performance
VID stock opened at GBX 1,250 ($14.78) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £580.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2,155.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.64. Videndum has a 1-year low of GBX 1,118 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,556 ($18.40). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,268.67.
Videndum Company Profile
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.