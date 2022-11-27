Videndum’s (VID) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($20.52) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

VID stock opened at GBX 1,250 ($14.78) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £580.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2,155.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.64. Videndum has a 1-year low of GBX 1,118 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,556 ($18.40). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,268.67.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

