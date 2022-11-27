Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 3,655 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.27. 431,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average is $118.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.