Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Tronox worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,098,000 after purchasing an additional 286,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 31.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,307,000 after purchasing an additional 634,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Tronox Trading Down 0.6 %

TROX stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.21. 221,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,587. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.30%.

Insider Transactions at Tronox

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,479.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

