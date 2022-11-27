Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

ALEX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,113. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.