Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 1,105 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,367,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 616,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.26. 658,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

