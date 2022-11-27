Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 6,371 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.40% of North American Construction Group worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 830,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 144,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NOA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. 21,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,918. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $381.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

North American Construction Group Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.