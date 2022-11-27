Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 360.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.18. 172,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

