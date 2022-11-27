Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,675 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,720,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,410,000 after buying an additional 46,138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 36,912 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,948. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.95%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

