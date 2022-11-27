Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60,518 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,395,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $471,618,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,656,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $326,350,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $94,201,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of V stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $213.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Visa Cuts Dividend
Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
