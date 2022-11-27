VRES Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, VRES has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00006623 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and $30.64 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.09657125 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

