Waltonchain Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $17.78 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002283 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.21 or 0.07816361 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00493567 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.14 or 0.30021102 BTC.
Waltonchain Token Profile
WTC is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,319,661 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,344,449 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
