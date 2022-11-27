Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WMG. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares during the period. QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,044,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

