WAX Price Hits $0.0593 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, WAX has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $134.78 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,274,591,230 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,274,472,977.5097566 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05917533 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,894,874.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

