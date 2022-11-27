Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WM opened at $164.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.39.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.