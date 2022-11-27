Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,534,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,706,868,000 after purchasing an additional 178,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,714 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,090,000 after purchasing an additional 349,859 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,743,000 after purchasing an additional 321,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,262,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,687,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WCN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

