Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Adobe by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,914,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $334.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $694.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

