Westover Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 511.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,044 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.3% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,203,000 after acquiring an additional 836,505 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 211,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,325,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,101,000 after buying an additional 42,289 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 111,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 38,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

