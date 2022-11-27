Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 193,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after buying an additional 237,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $803,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $31.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.