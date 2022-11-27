Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $285.54 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $676.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.