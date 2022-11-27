Westover Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

NYSE GD opened at $253.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.26. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

