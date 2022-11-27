Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.35 and its 200 day moving average is $169.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

CDW Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

