WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Volume Tops $701,600.79

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.50 million and approximately $701,600.79 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00462685 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00033606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00025127 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001671 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018322 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001253 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

